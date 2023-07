Sentencian a tercer asociado de Steve Bannon a 63 meses de prisión por esquema de fraude en línea

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Winona, Houston, eastern Fillmore, southeastern Buffalo, La Crosse, northwestern Vernon and southern Trempealeau Counties through 900 AM CDT... At 752 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Rollingstone to near Rushford to 8 miles northeast of Lime Springs. Movement was east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near... Winona, Goodview, Rushford and Stockton around 800 AM CDT. Houston around 810 AM CDT. Mabel around 815 AM CDT. Trempealeau, Galesville, Hokah and Dakota around 820 AM CDT. La Crosse, La Crescent, Onalaska, Spring Grove, La Crosse Airport and French Island around 825 AM CDT. West Salem around 835 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include County Roads G And H, North Side Of La Crosse, Camp Decorah, South Side Of La Crosse, Stevenstown, Isinours, Riceford, Rockland, County Roads D E And E and Blue Bird Campground. This includes the following highways... Interstate 90 in Minnesota between mile markers 238 and 276. Interstate 90 in Wisconsin between mile markers 1 and 20. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN; MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH