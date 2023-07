Tiroteo en Filadelfia deja 8 personas heridas: hay un sospechoso bajo custodia, informa la Policía

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Houston, southeastern La Crosse, southern Juneau, Vernon, southern Adams and southern Monroe Counties through 1100 PM CDT... At 1021 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles northwest of Westfield to near Houston. Movement was southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near... Brownsville around 1035 PM CDT. New Albin around 1055 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include County Roads G And H, Jersey Valley County Park, South Side Of La Crosse, Blue Bird Campground, County 5 And Peyton Road, County Roads G And M, Johnson Hill, Highway 14 61 And County N, Chaseburg and Big Spring. This includes Interstate 90/94 between mile markers 53 and 86. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH