Sparta Area School District gives superintendent contract through June 2025

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW) - The Sparta Area School District Board of Education looks to keep Superintendent Sam Russ around for the next few years.
On Monday, the board gave him a contract to run the district through June 2025.
Russ was acting as interim Superintendent in July after the resignation of Dr. Amy Van Deuren. She left after an investigation into claims that she bullied staff.
“I am grateful and humbled by this opportunity to continue to serve the Sparta Area School District and all of its stakeholders. I am deeply indebted to the many staff and community members who have helped me over the years as we have worked together in the district. I will continue to work as hard as I can throughout our journey together as we do our very best supporting our students, families, staff, and community,” Russ said in a statement from the district. “The community has been very supportive and I have greatly enjoyed my interactions with everyone while gaining multiple insights of our District.”
“Sam has made relationships, climate, and culture his priority with the students and staff in our district. His enthusiasm and drive to better public education has been at the forefront of each decision and I truly enjoy working alongside him,” said Anthony Scholze, President of the Board of Education, in the same statement. “We look forward to seeing what Sam will continue to bring to our district and greater community.”
Russ had served as the principal at Sparta High School since 2008 before he was named interim Superintendent.