Sparta Area School District names Russ as new superintendent

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW) - The interim title is removed as Samuel Russ is named Superintendent of the Sparta Area School District.
The school board made the official move on Wednesday.
He had been acting as interim superintendent since the board placed Dr. Amy Van Deuren on administrative leave earlier this year after employee complaints were made against her. She filed a notice of resignation on July 6.
Prior to taking over as interim, and now permanent superintendent, Russ was the principal at Sparta High School.
He's already had to deal with challenges in the district. A failed referendum this spring forced the board to make budget cuts that included closing Cataract Elementary School.