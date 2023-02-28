Sparta Area School District sells former Cataract school building

CATARACT, Wis. (WXOW) - The Sparta Area School District sells its former school building in Cataract to a non-profit group.
The district made the announcement on Tuesday of the finalization of the sale to Cataract Essential Services, Inc., who had made one of the two proposalsto purchase the property.
The group bought the former elementary school building for $10,000.
They're led by Bethany Ahnen, Erin Johnson, and George Prager. According to a release from the district, the group wants to turn the building into "a community center with potential services including a food pantry, library, indoor/outdoor event rental space and more."
In May 2022, the school board voted to close the building as a cost-saving move following a failed referendum.