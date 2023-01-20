Sparta Baseball Club's equipment destroyed in fire on Saturday

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW) - The Sparta Baseball Club's equipment was destroyed in a structure fire last Saturday in Monroe County.
The Sparta Fire Department responded to the fire at 7036 State Highway 16 and found the structure fully engulfed in flames.
According to a Facebook post by the Club's President Mark Flaig, no one was injured in the fire but all of their bats, balls, helmets, uniforms and more were a total loss.
There is now a GoFundMe for the group that has already raised over $1,300 and has a goal of reaching $10,000. All donations will go toward buying new equipment for the program.