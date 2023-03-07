Sparta lottery ticket worth $150K

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW) - Spending that extra dollar paid off big for someone who bought a lottery ticket in Sparta for last Saturday night's drawing.
The ticket is worth $150,000.
The Wisconsin Lottery said that a Powerball ticket was purchased at the Kwik Trip on East Wisconsin Street in Sparta for the March 4 drawing.
The ticket matched four of the five numbers and the Powerball which normally is worth $50,000.
Whoever bought the ticket spent an extra dollar for the power play option. In this case, it was three. So the $50,000 is now worth $150,000.
The ticket can be claimed at either the Madison or Milwaukee lottery office.
If they haven't already, the winner can call 608-261-4916 to make an appointment at the office.