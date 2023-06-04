 Skip to main content
Sparta man and young passenger hurt in motorcycle-deer crash

Motorcycle Crash OTS
By Dani Smith

WESTBY, Wis. (WXOW) - A motorcyclist and a 12-year-old passenger are hurt when they collide with a deer Saturday afternoon in Vernon County.

It happened on County Highway P near Timber Coulee just before 2 p.m. according to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office. 

Russell McElroy, 47, and his 12-year-old daughter were riding with a group near Kolbo Road when a deer jumped into the road. 

McElroy tried to stop but wasn't able to and hit the deer. 

The girl was immediately thrown from the motorcycle. McElroy was thrown off as it tipped over. 

The sheriff's office said both had significant injuries. 

The teen was wearing a helmet and appropriate riding gear according to the sheriff's office. McElroy had appropriate clothing, too, but wasn't wearing a helmet. 

Both were transported to Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.

