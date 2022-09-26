Sparta man arrested on firearm, battery charges

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW) - A Sparta man is arrested after an incident at a bar late Sunday night in which police said another man was assaulted.
Sparta Police were called to Club 16 for multiple 911 calls shortly after 11:30 p.m.
When officers arrived, they found an injured man, later identified as 22-year-old Romny Ortega Valle of West Salem.
The officers' investigation discovered that another man assaulted Ortega Valle in the bar's parking lot. The assault included a number of weapons including a firearm.
Officers were able to identify the man as Cody Spires, 31, of Sparta, and arrested him at a residence. Sparta Police said he was booked into the Monroe County Jail on charges including Disorderly Conduct, First Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Go Armed While Intoxicated, Intentionally Point Firearm at Person, and Substantial Battery.
Spires is awaiting his first court appearance on the charges.