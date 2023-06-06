Sparta man hurt in rollover crash Tuesday morning

CATARACT, Wis. (WXOW) - A Sparta man is hurt on Tuesday morning after his vehicle crashes near Cataract.
The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said that just before 8 a.m., a vehicle driven by Mark P. Dunham was headed north on Highway 27 when he drove off of the shoulder of the road. He over-corrected which caused the vehicle to roll over multiple times.
The crash happened just north of Dayton Avenue in the Town of Little Falls.
His vehicle landed on its roof blocking both lanes of traffic.
Dunham was able to get out of his vehicle according to the sheriff's office. He was later taken by ambulance to an area hospital for his injuries.