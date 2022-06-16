 Skip to main content
Sparta man seriously injured in accidental shooting

  Updated
SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW) - The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said that alcohol and unsafe handling of a firearm were factors that led to an accidental, self-inflicted gunshot wound to a Sparta man on Tuesday. 

The sheriff's office said a 9-1-1 call stated the man had a gunshot wound to his mouth. 

Emergency responders went to a home in the Town of Angelo where they treated the man. He was eventually taken by GundersenAir to a La Crosse hospital due to his injuries. 

While at the scene, deputies arrested a witness on unrelated warrants. 

The shooting incident remains under investigation. 