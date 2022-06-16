Sparta man seriously injured in accidental shooting

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW) - The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said that alcohol and unsafe handling of a firearm were factors that led to an accidental, self-inflicted gunshot wound to a Sparta man on Tuesday.
The sheriff's office said a 9-1-1 call stated the man had a gunshot wound to his mouth.
Emergency responders went to a home in the Town of Angelo where they treated the man. He was eventually taken by GundersenAir to a La Crosse hospital due to his injuries.
While at the scene, deputies arrested a witness on unrelated warrants.
The shooting incident remains under investigation.