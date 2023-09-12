 Skip to main content
Sparta Masonic Temple turns 100

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW) - A historic building in downtown Sparta is turning 100 years old.

The former Masonic Temple Building which is now the home to the Monroe County Local History Room and Deke Slayton Museum was built in 1923.

On Wednesday, they are hosting a public history program and tour. The program will tell the story of the building as the Masonic Temple and how it evolved into the museums housed there today.

"When the Masons opened this building in 1923 it was a big deal. The newspaper accounts reveal that about 1,500 people showed up for this building which is the first of its kind in the county that was dedicated solely to a fraternal organization," said Jarrod Roll, Director of the Monroe County Local History Room.

Admission is free and open to the public. The program starts at 7 pm with cake and refreshments following the program.

