Sparta Police make arrests in drug sweep

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW) - Three people are arrested along with drugs and money seized in two raids on residences in Sparta on February 17.
Sparta Police issued a statement on the arrests on Tuesday.
All of the people taken into custody are from Sparta.
The statement said that in the searches they turned up cocaine, fentanyl, and more than $12,000 in cash.
One of those arrested was Lavell Early, 41. He was apprehended on charges including Possession of Cocaine with intent to distribute (second or subsequent offense), Possession of Fentanyl with intent to distribute (second or subsequent offense), four counts of felony bail jumping, and four counts of negelecting a child. Early was already out on several bonds for previous charges.
At a court hearing on Monday, Judge Mark Goodman set bond at $100,000 cash for Early.
David Smith, 35, was arrested on charges including Possession of Cocaine with intent to distribute and maintaining a drug trafficking place. His bond was set at $5,000 cash during a Monday court appearance.
Among the charges that Rainbow Gonzalez, 39, was taken into custody for were Possession of Cocaine with intent to distribute, Possession of Fentanyl with intent to distribute, and four counts of negelecting a child. She received a $2,500 cash bond at Monday's court hearing.
A fourth person, 33-year-old Brittany Stokes, was not located by Sparta Police. She is facing charges of Possession of Cocaine with intent to deliver, Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place, and possession of methamphetamine, THC, and Drug Paraphernalia when she is apprehended and appears in court.