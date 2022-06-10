Sparta Students get hands on at the second annual STEMKAMP

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW) - Sparta area 3rd through 6th graders got the chance to experience the week long STEMKAMP this past week.
STEMKAMP is a five-day summer camp that gets students hands on with STEM (Science-Technology-Engineering-Math) related experiences at ten military connected schools across the country including Meadowview Middle School in Sparta.
"We do three days of activities, a field trip, and today's the day we have outsiders come in to build on what they (students) have been doing so that they understand that there are positions in life that their activities they have been doing during the week, there's jobs out there," said Linda Layer, Director of DoDEA Grants for the Sparta Area School District.
On Friday students learned about STEM jobs and how to apply what they've learned.
Funding for the camps comes from a DoD grant and is put on by Goshen Education.
You can find out more at the STEMKAMP website.