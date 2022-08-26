Sparta teen killed in crash

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW) - A 16-year-old Sparta teen is dead following a one vehicle crash Thursday night near Sparta.
The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said it happened around 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of County Hwy. BC and Fairway Road in the Town of Sparta.
A vehicle driven by James Dean Olson went off the road, rolled over, and landed in a shallow creek at the bottom of an embankment.
When Olson failed to arrive at his destination, family and friends went looking for him according to the sheriff's office. They found Olson and the crash scene around 10:50 p.m. and called 9-1-1.
Emergency responders arrived on the scene and found Olson in the vehicle. The sheriff's office said he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Olson was about to begin his junior year at Sparta High School. The sheriff's office and Sparta School District are working together to provide assistance.
The district said they would be offering support to students. They issued a statement as well.
"The Sparta Area School District would like to extend our deepest and sincerest condolences to JD's family, friends, and all who knew him. As a District, we will be establishing a support plan that we will be sharing with families to assist students during this tragedy."