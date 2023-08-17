Sparta woman accused of animal mistreatment appears in court

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW) - The Sparta woman facing thirty misdemeanor charges related to the mistreatment of animals found in her home appears in court on Thursday.

Arin Olson pleaded not guilty to all the counts against her during an appearance in Monroe County Circuit Court.

Judge Todd Ziegler gave Olson a $2,500 signature bond and ordered her to not have possession of any animals with the exception of a service dog and an emotional support dog.

A search of her Sparta home in June found numerous animals including dogs, cats, snakes, and ducks in an unhealthy state. When investigators entered the home, there was a strong smell of urine and feces throughout the residence.

Olson was also accused of selling and rehoming dogs for money without a license.

Her boyfriend, Brennan Mikkelson, also appeared in court on Thursday. Judge Ziegler continued his case until September 6 to give him time to find a lawyer. He was released on a $2,000 signature bond.

Olson returns to court on August 28.