...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT MONDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has updated the Air Quality
Advisory which remains in effect until 6 AM CDT Monday. This advisory
affects the entire state of Wisconsin.

Canadian wildfire smoke, although less dense and delayed in arrival, is
moving into the state from the northwest Thursday and will travel
south southeast tonight into Friday morning. The PM2.5 air quality
index (AQI) could still reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
(USG) level on Friday. People with heart or lung disease, older
adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion. The
best chance for USG AQI PM2.5 will reside across western Wisconsin on
Friday as high pressure moves over the state and limits atmospheric
mixing.

Over the weekend, the ozone AQI could reach the USG level due to
favorable weather conditions alongside the presence of wildfire
smoke. On both Saturday and Sunday, USG AQI ozone concentrations
could develop. Remember, ozone concentrations are typically maximized
during the afternoon or evening before decreasing overnight into the
next morning.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Sparta woman accused of animal mistreatment appears in court

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW) - The Sparta woman facing thirty misdemeanor charges related to the mistreatment of animals found in her home appears in court on Thursday. 

Arin Olson pleaded not guilty to all the counts against her during an appearance in Monroe County Circuit Court.

Judge Todd Ziegler gave Olson a $2,500 signature bond and ordered her to not have possession of any animals with the exception of a service dog and an emotional support dog.

A search of her Sparta home in June found numerous animals including dogs, cats, snakes, and ducks in an unhealthy state. When investigators entered the home, there was a strong smell of urine and feces throughout the residence. 

Olson was also accused of selling and rehoming dogs for money without a license. 

Her boyfriend, Brennan Mikkelson, also appeared in court on Thursday. Judge Ziegler continued his case until September 6 to give him time to find a lawyer. He was released on a $2,000 signature bond. 

Olson returns to court on August 28. 

