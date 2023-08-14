Sparta woman facing animal mistreatment charges

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW) - A Sparta woman faces 30 misdemeanor charges related to the mistreatment of a menagerie of animals at her home.
A criminal complaint was filed on August 9 against Arin J. Olson, 25.
The case began back in January after a complaint about a puppy that a person had received from Olson. The animal was sick, covered in fleas and feces.
Since then, Monroe County Sheriff's investigators along with other members of state and local animal control began looking into Olson.
Between January and her arrest in June, the investigation found that Olson had purchased and sold dozens of dogs along with "rescuing" other animals.
After a January search warrant served at her residence, and her admitting she sold dogs but not as a dog dealer, she was told not to do so anymore.
The complaint said that in April and May, investigators found evidence that showed Olson was still continuing her activities. A state inspector issued a notice "ordering her to cease and desist dog selling and rehoming operations."
Search warrants served at her residence on North Street in Sparta on June 19 found a number of animals including dogs, cats, snakes, chickens, gerbils, and ducks in an unhealthy state. The criminal complaint noted that several times that investigators of the strong smell of urine and feces in the home. One detective said that when he went into the residence "his eyes burned" due to the amount of waste.
The complaint said that after she was booked and released from the Monroe County Jail, they "have received information from Monroe County Humane Officer Jeff Leis, that Arin continues to advertise dogs even after her arrest."
Olson used several social media sites to sell the animals according to the criminal complaint.
In the complaint, she said that "she did all of this so that she could help animals" but that she sold some of the puppies to make some money.
Her boyfriend, Brennan Mikkelson, has 19 charges similar to Olson's filed against him.
Both Olson and Mikkelson are scheduled to appear in Monroe County Circuit Court on Thursday, August 17.