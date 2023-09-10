 Skip to main content
Special Fester Ball sees great attendance

Special Fester Ball

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Oktoberfest is coming up quick.

Oktoberfest Master

One of the festival’s events that is 17 years strong was on full display Sunday afternoon.

Special Fester Ball saw a big crowd at All Star Lanes as people came to watch Oktoberfest Royalty shake a leg.

Tori Campbell, this year’s Special Fester said she looked forward to a wide array of things at Special Fester and Oktoberfest.

"I like to do dancing with Emma, this years Miss La Crosse Oktoberfest,” Campbell said. “I'll probably be with my family and be in the royal family. Chloe nominated me for Special Fester because she's my best friend."

specialfester guys

2023 Miss La Crosse Oktoberfest said she is looking forward to representing the festival and appreciates the chance to hold the position of many before her.

specialfester girls

"I was crowned yesterday out of 10 amazing women,” Miss La Crosse Oktoberfest Emma Garrison said. “And I'm super grateful. This is my fourth year competing so I'm super grateful for this opportunity."

Special Fester Ball is one of the better attended events before the Oktoberfest festival, and a spectator added that the ball would see 300 people.

Oktoberfest is September 28-30.

