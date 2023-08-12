Special Needs Dream Team hosting Special Prom Carnival Extravaganza

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) – Special Needs Dream Team is hosting a Special Prom Carnival Extravaganza.
The Extravaganza will be held at American Legion Post 52 on August 20, 2023, and features a carnival from 3-5 p.m. followed by a prom dance from 5-8 p.m.
The event is free and open to all ages and will feature various food items as well as DJ Brettly.
Women were picking out dresses Saturday in preparation of the event.
One of the ladies planning to attend the dance said that she is ready to get out there and boogie.
“Just having fun and being there for my friend,” Carlene Ann Fibeger said. “Just having a good time. I’m ready to shake my booty.”
