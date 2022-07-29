Special Olympics torch carried through La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- The Special Olympics Torch makes its way through La Crosse Friday morning.
Along with area police departments, the torch traveled from the Town of Campbell to Black River Beach.
The torch travels through Wisconsin cities before it reaches the final destination in Waukesha.
Patrol Officer Chuck Frandsen from the La Crosse Police Department said that this annual event was started by a law enforcement officer several years ago to help fundraise for the athletes and the event.
"As the events grew to help raise more money, I just tried to help get involved in all of them," Frandsen said. "It's a great cause. The athletes are such happy, fun people and to see the smiles on their faces when they are participating in their games is worth every minute of it and every penny that's donated."
The torch will ultimately make it's way to Waukesha for the opening ceremony of the Special Olympic Summer Games Friday night, right before the 50th anniversary of the Special Olympics games begin at Carroll University.