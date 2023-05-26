Speed canoeists on verge of setting new record down Mississippi River

NEW ORLEANS, LA (WXOW) - A new world record is in sight as a group of canoeists near the end of their journey down the Mississippi River.

One of the record breakers is a La Crosse area man, Judson Steinback.

The others are Scott Miller of Minneapolis, Paul Cox from Atlanta, and Wally Werderich from Illinois, with one backup paddler, Joe Mann.

Their Mississippi Speed Record group is aiming to set a new world record for the fastest paddle down the entire length of the river from the headwaters at Itasca State Park in Minnesota down to Gulf of Mexico.

They left on May 10 at 6 a.m. and have continued ever since.

They passed La Crosse on May 15.

You can track their route in real time by clicking here.

A Facebook post by the group said that they reached Shingle Point, Louisiana, south of New Orleans at 12:22 p.m. At that point, they only had 79 miles remaining in the 2,334 mile journey.

The post, which they said was their last until they reached the finish, said they expect to reach the end at around 1 a.m. on Saturday morning.

As of early Friday afternoon, they are nearly a full day ahead of the current speed record.