...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Black River Near Galesville affecting Trempealeau and La Crosse
Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow evening.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 12.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:00 AM CDT Friday was 12.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to around 12.3 feet
this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow
morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Spirituality Center continues annual Stations of the Cross

  • Updated
  • 0

LA CROSSE, Wis. - (WXOW) - The Franciscan Spirituality Center held it's annual Stations of the Cross for social justice, a two mile walk from the Center to Riverside Park.

Participants gathered and began the walk at 10 a.m. The event recalls the journey Jesus took as he carried his cross. 

station cross

The walk recalls the journey of Jesus as he carried his cross.

"This is a two mile walk where we stop at 10 different stations," said FSC Executive Director Jean Pagliaro. "At each stop we lead prayers, sing and reflect on the community."

The walk was open to all ages and faith backgrounds.

"The biggest takeaway is that there are many issues that sometimes we don't think about," Pagliaro said. "This calls to mind both in our hearts and our heads that these are issues that deserve our presence and our support."

