Spirituality Center continues annual Stations of the Cross

LA CROSSE, Wis. - (WXOW) - The Franciscan Spirituality Center held it's annual Stations of the Cross for social justice, a two mile walk from the Center to Riverside Park.
Participants gathered and began the walk at 10 a.m. The event recalls the journey Jesus took as he carried his cross.
"This is a two mile walk where we stop at 10 different stations," said FSC Executive Director Jean Pagliaro. "At each stop we lead prayers, sing and reflect on the community."
The walk was open to all ages and faith backgrounds.
"The biggest takeaway is that there are many issues that sometimes we don't think about," Pagliaro said. "This calls to mind both in our hearts and our heads that these are issues that deserve our presence and our support."