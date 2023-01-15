Sports card trading show returns to La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - For the first time since September, a popular show returned to the Valley View Mall over the weekend.
The fourth La Crosse Area Sports Cards and Collectibles Show saw an estimated 2,000 people show up to buy, sell or trade their items with vendors from across the Midwest. Items included sports cards and memorabilia, coins and comics.
The most valuable merchandise could fetch more than $100,000 while others could be bought for a single penny.
Organizers say the hobby of sports collecting has grown based on nostalgia and economics.
"In the last couple years, it's actually turned into a really good investment piece for people," Dave Kish said. "You can put money in and it becomes more of an asset that you can use instead of buying stocks. You can physically watch your player on TV doing things. Playing well. And you can see the prices of those things raise."
The next show will take place at the mall in April. Similar events also take place in Eau Claire, Rochester, Wabasha and Stevens Point.
Any vendors interested in participating should email dksportscardswi@gmail.com for more information.