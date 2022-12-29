Spring Grove residents deal with aftermath of fire

SPRING GROVE, Minn. (WXOW)- Residents of Spring Grove are recovering from the fire that erupted in an apartment above Mulqueen's Ture Value Hardware on December 22.
City Clerk Administrator Jana Elton said the community is still adjusting to the loss of the hardware business.
"It has greatly effected the town," Elton said. "One thing I hear everywhere I go is people always say you never imagine how many things you need from our hardware store until it's gone."
The fire displaced 11 people that were all able to find safe and temporary housing.
Due to the time of the year, the Mayor of Spring Grove Scott Solberg said long term solutions are still in process.
"We want to get to solutions as fast as we possibly can but with the Christmas holiday things are moving at the speed things move," Solberg "We are still waiting for insurance adjusters to come down and finalize everything and I know there have been contacts made with people at the state."
The town's Chamber of Commerce has been keeping a list of the wants and needs and funnel for donation for those affected by the fire.
Those looking donate are encouraged to contact the Chamber of Commerce or though their Go Fund Me page.