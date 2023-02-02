Spring primary absentee ballots mailed out in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The February 21 spring primary election is fast approaching and the city of La Crosse began mailing out absentee ballots this week.
A total of 1,739 have been shipped to residents so far. The deadline to request one through mail is February 16.
Among the elected positions on the ballot are for the La Crosse School Board as well as the Wisconsin Supreme Court. Residents in the city's 2nd Ward can also vote for their City Council representative.
Ballots can be returned through the mail. Ballots come with an envelope that has postage covered by the city. People can also turn them in at polling places the day of the election or directly to the City Clerk's office during business hours.
In person absentee voting can be done beginning February 7 from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. at City Hall Mondays through Thursdays. Friday February 17 is also an option by appointment only.
City Clerk Nikki Elsen says turnout for spring primaries tops out at 20-percent and can result in close races.
"Being the turnouts are lower, the margins are lower as well between candidates," Elsen said. "You don't have thousands of votes difference. You're sometimes talking much less than a hundred."
Elsen added she would like to see turnout in the 25-percent range.