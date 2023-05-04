Spring Thaw returns for second year in Galesville

GALESVILLE, Wis. (WXOW) - The second annual Spring Thaw event is happening at the Old Main Community Art Center on Saturday.
Organizers said after a great turnout last year, they decided to bring the event back for round two.
Visitors can check out local vendors, crafts, yoga and live music. There will also be learning opportunities for people of all ages.
Organizers said the event started after the COVID-19 pandemic as a way to bring people together.
"A lot of people I think ended up spending more time outside and kind of yearning for exploring outside spaces," Co-Organizer of the Spring Thaw Aric Sampson said. "That was kind of the only spot we could get together and it's such a wonderful way to create community around plants, gardening and being outside."
The Spring Thaw is happening Saturday at the Old Main Community Art Center in Galesville. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and admission is free. Donations are welcome to help support Galesville's community center.