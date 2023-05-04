 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa...
Wisconsin...Minnesota...

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Grant and
Clayton Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Wabasha and Buffalo
Counties.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Grant, Crawford, Clayton
and Allamakee Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Vernon, Houston and La
Crosse Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this evening by 1100 PM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast to become minor this evening.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Portions of Goose Island County Park begin
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:15 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 13.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:15 AM CDT Thursday was 13.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Sunday evening and continue falling to 10.7 feet Thursday
morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Spring Thaw returns for second year in Galesville

  • Updated
  • 0

GALESVILLE, Wis. (WXOW) - The second annual Spring Thaw event is happening at the Old Main Community Art Center on Saturday.

Spring Thaw

Organizers said after a great turnout last year, they decided to bring the event back for round two. 

Visitors can check out local vendors, crafts, yoga and live music. There will also be learning opportunities for people of all ages.

Organizers said the event started after the COVID-19 pandemic as a way to bring people together. 

"A lot of people I think ended up spending more time outside and kind of yearning for exploring outside spaces," Co-Organizer of the Spring Thaw Aric Sampson said. "That was kind of the only spot we could get together and it's such a wonderful way to create community around plants, gardening and being outside."

The Spring Thaw is happening Saturday at the Old Main Community Art Center in Galesville. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and admission is free. Donations are welcome to help support Galesville's community center.

