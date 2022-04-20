Spring Turkey Hunt underway in Wisconsin

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Wisconsin's Spring Turkey Season started on Wednesday, April 20th. Despite cold temperatures this year, state wildlife officials expect a busy turn out.
A game bird expert with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources said since turkeys were reintroduced to the state back in the 1980's, turkey hunting has grown in popularity. Officials said just last year almost 250,000 turkey tags were sold across the state.
The season is split up into six sections to prevent overcrowding.
"If we didn't have it that way, we would have a lot more competition from hunters in those first 3 weeks of the season," Game Bird Biologist for the WI DNR Taylor Finger said.
Laramie McClurg has been turkey hunting for more than 30 years and said it's a skill that he is passing down from generation to generation.
"A lot of that time has been spent with my dad," McClurg said. "Every year I get a few hunts out with him and we have got countless memories together."
Now, McClurg is teaching his nine-year-old daughter how to hunt.
"Her enjoyment of nature and the outdoors and spending time with me is really what matters," McClurg continued.
This year wildlife officials are keeping their eye on Avian Influenza, or Bird Flu. This strain of the disease has been impacting wild birds more than the 2015 strain.
"The strain does impact wild birds; however, the carriers are typically waterfowl and wetland birds," Finger said. "Turkeys just don't come into contact with waterfowl in large numbers so they likelihood they would come into contact with a goose or duck is low, but there is still a possibility of it."
Experts recommend hunters do not handle any sick or dying birds.
There are still bonus turkey tags available for the later seasons.