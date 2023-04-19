Spring turkey hunting season begins

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Iowa...
Minnesota...Wisconsin...

Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Allamakee, Vernon, Houston
and Crawford Counties.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa...
Wisconsin...Minnesota...

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Clayton and
Grant Counties.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Allamakee, Clayton,
Crawford and Grant Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Houston, Vernon and La
Crosse Counties.

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Winona, Trempealeau and
Buffalo Counties.

Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Goodhue, Pepin and
Wabasha Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha
Counties.

.The combination of rain and snow melt will result in moderate to
major flooding along the Mississippi River from Wabasha to
Guttenberg.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued late tonight at 545 AM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is
forecast. This approaches the flood of record.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Water is within one foot of Rose Street
near Interstate 90, and the eastbound I-90 exit may be closed. La
Fond Street on French Island is closed. Water will encroach on
Clinton Street. The shelter and ball parks in Copeland Park may be
flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 5:15 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 14.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 5:15 PM CDT Wednesday was 14.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.9
feet Monday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
15.7 feet on 04/20/1969.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Black River at Black River Falls affecting Jackson County.

Black River Near Galesville affecting Trempealeau and La Crosse
Counties.

.The combination of rainfall and snow melt will result in moderate
flooding at Black River Falls and Galesville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued late tonight at 545 AM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING TO LATE
TUESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...From Friday morning to late Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 3:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 9.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late Friday morning to a crest of 13.5 feet early Sunday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Monday
evening.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
13.6 feet on 03/28/1986.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Spring turkey hunting season begins

  • 0

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - It's turkey season in the Badger State, but we're not talking about Thanksgiving. 

Turkey Hunt

Turkey hunting season began April 19 and will last until May 30. Taylor Finger, a Gamebird Ecologist with the Wisconsin DNR is reminding those that hunt to have good firearm safety and to always treat your gun as if it was loaded.

He is also wanting hunters to be of aware of turkeys possibly having bird flu. 

"Don't be handling sick [turkeys], or if you find a dead turkey, don't be handling it," said Finger. "And just as precaution, making sure that you cook your poultry to the proper internal temperature."

The Wisconsin DNR said if you do think there is a possibility a turkey has bird flu, to immediately report it back to the DNR.

Finger said this year is looking to be a good hunting season as last year they had a lot of offspring. If you were not chosen for the spring turkey hunting season, he said to check online if there are any tags left over.

To find if there any tags leftover, click here.

Tags

