Sprinkler break damages Spring Grove school building

SPRING GROVE, Minn. (WXOW) - The community comes out to help after a Christmas Day incident damages the Spring Grove school building.
The sprinkler system went off in the building which damaged multiple classrooms on the north side of the building.
According to the Spring Grove Schools Facebook page, more than 50 students, parents, and community members came to the building to help clean up the damage.
There's no word yet from the district on the extent of the damage.
Superintendent Rachel Udstuen said in the post that they are grateful.