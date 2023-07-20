St. Elias Orthodox Church is bringing a taste of the Mediterranean to the region

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- The St. Elias Orthodox Church's 49th annual Mediterranean Festival is coming up on Sunday. Parishioners and volunteers are hard at work preparing for Sunday's event.
With activities, music and of course the food there is plenty to do leading up to the festival, which includes the preparation of a variety of Mediterranean foods.
"Well of course, number one, you can find the food, that's our number one thing," St. Elias Orthodox Church publicist Richard Markos said. "We're going to be featuring a chicken kabob meal, we're also going to feature a sliced lamb dinner and also a falafel dinner. All of the dinner's include Syrian rice, Greek salad with tzatziki sauce, pita, hummus, Kalamata olives from Greece."
Wednesday evening, volunteers spent time working in the kitchen preparing what organizers said is one of the most popular items at the festival - baklava. From the homemade filling to the many layers of filo dough, they made enough for more than 300 people.
"Everybody thinks it's so complicated when they see the dessert and actually it's so simple and easy to make," Parishioner Violeta Toteva said. "It's also fun."
She added that the sweet dessert has a pretty interesting history.
"It is a pure Turkish delight - Turkish dessert," Toteva said. "It was a sign of being well and aristocratic in the society to be able to eat the baklava. They were very serious and [had] big competitions between chefs and bakers that made the best filo dough."
According to the festival's co-chair Olga Anderson, being able to share their history and traditional food, is just another way to share parts of their cultures with the region.
"We think that the best part is just to share love, because food is love," Anderson said. "When we invite our guests, we like to treat them nicely, we like to feed them the best food that we have - the family recipes that have been in the family for maybe hundreds of years. So, food is very important to us."
The festival takes place Sunday 12-5 p.m. The event it free but tickets are for sale for the traditional dinners.