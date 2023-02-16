St. Mary's University receives $25M gift commitment

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) - St. Mary's University in Winona has received the largest gift in it's history-a $25 million gift commitment from an alumnus and his family.
The university announced the gift on Thursday.
The benefactors want to remain anonymous according to the university.
“We are forever grateful for this truly transformational gift to Saint Mary’s. Such a generous and major investment inspires and motivates us to advance our inspirational Lasallian Catholic educational mission, benefiting students and, in turn, society, as they work, lead, and serve others,” said Father James P. Burns, IVD, Ph.D., Saint Mary’s president in a statement. “In these challenging times across higher education, this gift affirms that we are setting the course necessary to continue to serve students for decades to come.”
The money is earmarked for the school's endowment fund.
In the statement, the university said that the gift agreement stipulates that the university raise an additional $100 million between now and May 31, 2024. The agreement also stipulated that undergraduate enrollment increase from 800 to 900 during that time.
“In addition to the historic magnitude of the gift, it is special for other reasons as well,” said Gary Klein, vice president for advancement in the statement. “The benefactors’ primary goal is to grow the university’s endowment from $70 million to close to $100 million and — with the match — close to $200 million, an increase of 180%. They believe strongly that with this solid foundation, and guidance by Father President James Burns and the Board of Trustees, many generations of students will benefit from a Saint Mary’s education — and, in turn, society will benefit from graduates who are both skilled and demonstrate strong moral and ethical character.”
According to the university, the gift eclipses previous record donations of $8 million in 2014 and $7 million in 2000.