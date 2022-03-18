St. Patrick's Catholic Church prepared for a busy Fish Fry Friday night

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) -- With an anticipated 550 orders, members of St. Patrick's Catholic Church spent the week preparing for the Friday night fish fry.
The dinner has three different meal options ranging from $9-$15 with a salad bar and desert options.
The fish fry started at the church in 1986 and most likely served 150 meals but has grown to serving more than 500 meals in 2022.
Chairman of the fish fry, Jerry Faas, said that this event is about bringing the community together.
"It's a way to get parishioners together. They meet different ones - not the same ones they always see during a Sunday mass," Faas said. "It's just good comradery and good bonding between the people within the church."
The fish fry dinner runs every Friday through April 8, from 5-7p.m in St. Patrick's School Gymnasium with dine-in and carry-out options.