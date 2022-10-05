St. Peter's Church prepares for annual dinner

HOKAH, Minn. (WXOW)- St. Peter's Church is preparing to host their annual Roast Beef & Dressing Dinner at the church this Saturday, October 8.
The event draws in a crowd that triples the population of the town. Last year the dinner sold over 2,000 meals within a four hour period.
According to the dinner's Chairperson Carolyn Horihan, the church brings in 2,500 to 3,000 pounds of meat and more than 1,000 pounds of potatoes. And it is all hands on deck to make the event possible.
"This one is a really big community event we do. There is a lot of bonding. It's a lot of the faith giving back," Horihan said. "But it is still that homemade meal that they remember from their childhood of their parents making from scratch."
The dinner is set for Saturday from 3:30 to 7:00. The dinner will have limited seating but will have a carry out option.
