St. Stanislaus welcomes community members to annual spring craft fair

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) -- The 10th annual craft fair was host to more than 40 local businesses Saturday at St. Stan's Elementary School.
Businesses in attendance sold spring décor, baked goods, art, clothing and more.
Much like famers markets, craft fairs are typically a place where one can shop knowing what's in their products and where they're from, one vendor said.
"You know where your products are from, you know who's making them," Michael Wolfe of Wolfe Soda and Bread said. "They're your neighbors, they're somebody you've met here who's a kind face and a smile and just sharing their joy with you."
He added that St. Stan's craft fair is special in the aspect that each vendor is willing to support each other during the event and "the customers are wondering."
Due to COVID-19, the number of vendors is down from other years, but organizers hope the numbers go back up for future events.
For the church, the annual event is a key fundraiser to help cover various expenses. Officials are already looking ahead to its fall craft fair that will be held in mid-October.