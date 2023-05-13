LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- After three years of being put on hold due to Covid-19 the National Association of Letter Carrier's Stamp Out Hunger food drive returns to La Crosse.
All donated food items that are retrieved from La Crosse residents are distributed back to food pantries under the same zip code.
Executive Director of Hunger Task Force in La Crosse Shelly Fortner said the timing of the food drive could not be better.
"It's been a long three years without this drive," Fortner said. "We are looking at the community being more in need at this point and it is just perfect timing."
Fortner said the goal is to collect 50,000 pounds of canned goods.
Mail Carrier for the La Crosse Post Office Vern Weisensel said his Saturday route consisted of 614 addresses.
Collecting the food donations are an extra task but he said it is fulfilling.
"It's very rewarding," Weisensel said. "It brings more to the job knowing that I am helping out with the community beyond just the regular service that we provide to the American people."
Fortner said the exact number of donations received will be available in the following weeks.