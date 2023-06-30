 Skip to main content
Stanley Farms shares strawberry season with the community

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Strawberry season is in full bloom and local growers are sharing their crops with the community. 

Stanley Farms is selling quarts, buckets, and flats of their fresh strawberries. 

On a typical day, sellers start with around 30 to 50 flats of berries, and end the day when all berries are sold, which typically happens within a three-hour time span. 

The strawberry season usually runs from mid-May to early July, so growers and sellers are urging strawberry fans to get their fresh produce while they still can. 

"People tend to wait around to get their berries, or they'll go to a store and be like 'oh I wish I had turned around to get the berries,'” said Steve Teeples, a strawberry seller for Stanley Farms. “The thing with berries is that we don't know when the season is going to end, so get your berries while you can. I mean it's a wonderful thing to share with your family and friends."

Stanley strawberries has been producing berries for around 100 years as a family-owned farm, and their berries seem to be no match to store-bought berries. 

"A lot of people will go to Walmart and they'll be like 'oh I got a wonderful berry,’” said Teeples. “They're very big, but they're a little harder. They're shipped from California. These berries sold today, they were all picked by hand this morning, so the taste is magnificent."

Stanley Farms typically has sellers at the All Star Lanes parking lot, located on Mormon Coulee Road, starting around 10 a.m. daily, weather permitting. They also have sellers on the northside of La Crosse, by the Taco Bell. 

A single quart of their berries sells at $6. They also sell buckets of berries, which holds about four quarts, at $23. And a flat of their berries, which consists of about eight quarts, is priced at $45. 

