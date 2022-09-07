Starting Wednesday night, traffic changes for drivers in Winona

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) -- According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT), work on Highway 43 roundabout project will switch to the east side of Mankato Avenue.
Traffic will be redirected to the west side of Highway 43 and Mankato Avenue, the Winona Health side, as construction focuses on completing the other side of the roundabouts.
Starting Wednesday evening, left turns will be restricted directly from the road between Bruski Drive and Frontenac Drive.
Both lanes on the Highway 61 part of the roundabout are now open.
MnDOT asks drivers to pay attention to signage showing the correct lanes to use.
