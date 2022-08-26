State consumer officials: Watch out for student debt relief scams

GREEN BAY (WBAY) -- State consumer officials are warning everyone about scammers trying to capitalize on the Biden administration's student debt relief.
The plan will eliminate $10,000 of federal student loans for people who make less than $125,000 per year. Consumer officials say this opens up a new process that many people are unfamiliar with and that scammers could take advantage of. They say scammers will reach out through calls, texts, emails and social media.
”It’s complicated, so people tend to gravitate towards a company that purports to be able to simplify things, have a relationship with the government, can get rid of all your loans together for a small fee," Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection administrator Lara Sutherlin told WBAY-TV.
Officials say you shouldn't have to pay a fee for help on your loans and never give out your personal information.