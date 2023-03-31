Barn a complete loss after early morning fire

STODDARD, Wis (WXOW) -- An early morning barn fire outside of Stoddard required assistance from multiple area fire departments.
The Stoddard Bergen Fire Department was called to an early morning structure fire on Helke Ln. around 4:30 a.m. March 31.
Chief Bryan Lehmann of the Stoddard Bergen Fire Department shared with News 19 at the scene that the building was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived.
Chief Lehmann says the barn was a complete loss, but that thankfully there were no injuries to report. Lehmann believes they were able to take stock of the fire and have it under control in less than a half hour since most of the building had already taken fire.
Two other buildings on the property were close by but Lehmann says they were able to keep it contained. Lehmann says there were multiple vehicles and machines were inside and are also destroyed.
Our photojournalist on scene spoke with the owners of the property who declined to speak on camera, but shared that antique tractors and other family heirlooms were being held within the barn.
Chief Lehmann says that his department along with the Coon Valley, Shelby, and Genoa Fire Departments were called. The Vernon County Sheriff's Department and tri-state ambulance were also on scene to assist.
Crews were beginning to depart the scene by 6:30 a.m.
The fire is under investigation.