Barn a complete loss after early morning fire

Weather Alert

...Potent Spring Storm to Bring Heavy Snow and Strong Winds to the Region... .A potent storm system will bring a variety of impactful weather to the region into early Saturday morning. Temperatures across north-central Wisconsin have warmed to around the freezing mark and most of the precipitation has temporarily moved out of the area. With no significant impacts reported, the advisory for this morning has been canceled. Tonight, widespread rain transitions to snow. The snow will be heavy at times, especially along and north of Interstate 90 and 94 where 1 to 2" per hour rates are expected. Currently, the higher amounts from 6 to 9 inches are favored north of U.S. Highway 10 in north-central Wisconsin. Moving south toward Interstate 90, 2 to 6 inch accumulations are expected. The heavier snow may try to push farther south, and there is uncertainty in how quickly rain transitions to snow. Continue to monitor the forecast for updates In addition northwest winds will increase tonight, gusting from 35 to 45 mph. Visibilities will be further reduced in the falling snow, with some drifting mostly in open areas. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 AM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...In Minnesota, Mower, Fillmore and Houston Counties. In Wisconsin, La Crosse and Monroe Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 7 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. In Minnesota, visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin, visit 511wi.gov for road conditions. &&