Barn a complete loss after early morning fire

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Potent Spring Storm to Bring Heavy Snow and Strong Winds to
the Region...

.A potent storm system will bring a variety of impactful weather
to the region into early Saturday morning. Temperatures across
north-central Wisconsin have warmed to around the freezing mark
and most of the precipitation has temporarily moved out of the
area. With no significant impacts reported, the advisory for this
morning has been canceled.

Tonight, widespread rain transitions to snow. The snow will be
heavy at times, especially along and north of Interstate 90 and 94
where 1 to 2" per hour rates are expected. Currently, the higher
amounts from 6 to 9 inches are favored north of U.S. Highway 10
in north-central Wisconsin. Moving south toward Interstate 90, 2
to 6 inch accumulations are expected. The heavier snow may try to
push farther south, and there is uncertainty in how quickly rain
transitions to snow. Continue to monitor the forecast for updates

In addition northwest winds will increase tonight, gusting from
35 to 45 mph. Visibilities will be further reduced in the falling
snow, with some drifting mostly in open areas.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 AM CDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3
inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...In Minnesota, Mower, Fillmore and Houston Counties. In
Wisconsin, La Crosse and Monroe Counties.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 7 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

In Minnesota, visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin,
visit 511wi.gov for road conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Watch is extended for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Black River at Black River Falls affecting Jackson County.

Black River Near Galesville affecting Trempealeau and La Crosse
zones.

Yellow River at Necedah affecting Juneau County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding.

Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor
rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 100 PM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING TO EARLY THURSDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding is possible.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...From Monday morning to early Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wetlands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 2:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 8.4 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached late Monday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Barn a complete loss after early morning fire

  • Updated
  • 0

STODDARD, Wis (WXOW) -- An early morning barn fire outside of Stoddard required assistance from multiple area fire departments.

The Stoddard Bergen Fire Department was called to an early morning structure fire on Helke Ln. around 4:30 a.m. March 31.

Chief Bryan Lehmann of the Stoddard Bergen Fire Department shared with News 19 at the scene that the building was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived.

Chief Lehmann says the barn was a complete loss, but that thankfully there were no injuries to report. Lehmann believes they were able to take stock of the fire and have it under control in less than a half hour since most of the building had already taken fire. 

Two other buildings on the property were close by but Lehmann says they were able to keep it contained. Lehmann says there were multiple vehicles and machines were inside and are also destroyed.

Our photojournalist on scene spoke with the owners of the property who declined to speak on camera, but shared that antique tractors and other family heirlooms were being held within the barn.

Chief Lehmann says that his department along with the Coon Valley, Shelby, and Genoa Fire Departments were called. The Vernon County Sheriff's Department and tri-state ambulance were also on scene to assist.

Crews were beginning to depart the scene by 6:30 a.m.

The fire is under investigation.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you