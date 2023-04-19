Flooding leads to more park closures

 Skip to main content
...Forecast flooding changed from Moderate to Major severity for the
following rivers in Minnesota and Wisconsin...

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Houston, La Crosse and
Vernon Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha
Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Water flow at these
levels can be very dangerous.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this afternoon after 4 PM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is
forecast. This approaches a top 5 all time flood of record.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Water is within one foot of Rose Street
near Interstate 90, and the eastbound I-90 exit may be closed. La
Fond Street on French Island is closed. Water will encroach on
Clinton Street. The shelter and ball parks in Copeland Park may be
flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:15 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 13.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:15 AM CDT Wednesday was 13.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.9
feet Monday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
15.7 feet on 04/20/1969.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...Brief Period of Gusty Winds This Morning...

A short-lived period of strong winds with gusts up to 50 mph is
possible as rain diminishes late this morning. These winds may
blow around any loose objects or bring down small branches.

Pettibone Park flooding 2.jpg

LA CROSSE, Wis (WXOW)-- Additional city properties have been closed due to high water on the Mississippi River. 

The National Weather Service in La Crosse observed the river stage at 13.79 feet at 8:15 a.m. on Wednesday. The NWS defines a moderate flood stage at 13 feet in La Crosse. Beyond 15.5 feet is considered a major flood stage.

In a news release, the City of La Crosse Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department announced the following city properties are closed as of Wednesday, April 19.

Parks:

  • Pettibone Park and Pettibone Beach: 700 N. Pettibone Dr.
  • Copeland Park: 1130 Rose St.
  • Riverside Park: 100 State St.
  • Riverside International Friendship Gardens: 405 E. Veterans Memorial Dr.

Trails:

  • Marsh Trails
  • Cottonwood
  • Grand Crossing
  • Willow
  • Jim Asfoor Trail
  • Community Trails
  • Green Island Trail
  • Houska Park Trail

Park Roads:

  • Joseph Houska Drive
  • Pettibone Drive
  • Logan Street (West of Rose St.)
  • Copeland Park Drive
  • E. Veterans Memorial Drive

These are in addition to the multiple trails in the La Crosse marsh that were closed on Monday and Tuesday.

Additional roads in the Town of Campbell and in La Crescent have also been closed in the last few days. 

Boat landings were closed Monday by the city at Veterans Freedom Park, East Copeland, 7th Street, and the Municipal Harbor. 

