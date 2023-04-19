Flooding leads to more park closures

LA CROSSE, Wis (WXOW)-- Additional city properties have been closed due to high water on the Mississippi River.
The National Weather Service in La Crosse observed the river stage at 13.79 feet at 8:15 a.m. on Wednesday. The NWS defines a moderate flood stage at 13 feet in La Crosse. Beyond 15.5 feet is considered a major flood stage.
In a news release, the City of La Crosse Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department announced the following city properties are closed as of Wednesday, April 19.
Parks:
- Pettibone Park and Pettibone Beach: 700 N. Pettibone Dr.
- Copeland Park: 1130 Rose St.
- Riverside Park: 100 State St.
- Riverside International Friendship Gardens: 405 E. Veterans Memorial Dr.
Trails:
- Marsh Trails
- Cottonwood
- Grand Crossing
- Willow
- Jim Asfoor Trail
- Community Trails
- Green Island Trail
- Houska Park Trail
Park Roads:
- Joseph Houska Drive
- Pettibone Drive
- Logan Street (West of Rose St.)
- Copeland Park Drive
- E. Veterans Memorial Drive
These are in addition to the multiple trails in the La Crosse marsh that were closed on Monday and Tuesday.
Additional roads in the Town of Campbell and in La Crescent have also been closed in the last few days.
Boat landings were closed Monday by the city at Veterans Freedom Park, East Copeland, 7th Street, and the Municipal Harbor.
