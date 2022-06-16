Governor Evers stops in the Town of Byron to survey tornado damage

TOMAH, Wis. (WXOW) - Governor Tony Evers visited Tomah Thursday morning to meet with Small Business grant recipients.
Taking advantage of the the scheduled visit, Gov. Evers made a short detour to survey some of the aftermath of Wednesday afternoon's severe weather where a tornado ripped through parts of Monroe and Juneau counties.
In the Town of Byron, Governor Evers saw toppled trees, ripped rooftops and demolished out-buildings but the Governor was thankful there weren't any injuries.
"Thank goodness it hasn't been severe," Gov. Evers said. "We're going to go see what happened in the Mauston area sometime this afternoon. There's no estimate of damage as yet but clearly it was a major storm and impacted people's lives so we'll be checking on that."
Evers followed up those remarks stating it will take awhile for all the damage to be assessed, but once final estimates come back the administration will determine whether the state will be able to distribute aid to homeowners and municipalities.
The Governor said property owners should report any damage to their local Emergency Management office so they can coordinate any potential assistance.