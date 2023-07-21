Habitat for Humanity opens applications for future homeowners

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)-- Habitat for Humanity of the Greater La Crosse Region is now accepting applications to help four families with their dreams of owning a home.
The application period opens on July 21 and closes August 25 for consideration in becoming a Habitat homeowner.
According to a news release, there will be a total of four homes available in this application round: three homes in La Crosse and one in Eitzen, Minnesota. All four homes will have three bedrooms.
In Eitzen, a 3-bedroom home will be rehabilitated and will be moved to a different piece of land owned by Habitat.
In La Crosse, two homes are rehabilitated and one home will be newly constructed. The rehabilitated homes are located on Avon Street and Kane Street. The newly constructed home will be on Onalaska Avenue in La Crosse.
Most recently, Habitat for Humanity of the Greater La Crosse Region broke ground in Tomah on July 10 to build a home for army veteran Natasha Normand and her daughter.
Anyone interested in applying can learn about the selection process and how to prepare an application at one of three Homeowner Expos.
Expos will be held at the Habitat ReStore on Friday, July 21 at 5 p.m. and Saturday, July 22 at 10 a.m.
An additional expo will at the Spring Grove Library in Houston County. That will be from 5 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 27.
"At Habitat, we believe that safe, affordable housing is an absolute right that should be available to everyone,” says Executive Director, Kahya Fox in a news release to WXOW News 19.
The Habitat Family Selection & Support Committee will select the families. According to the news release, the three most important considerations are their ability to afford homeownership, a need for safe and affordable housing, and a willingness to partner with Habitat.
Some things to note:
- Each family puts in at least 350 sweat equity hours, working with Habitat staff and volunteers to help build their home.
- Once the home is complete, the family will buy the home from Habitat for the full appraised value through a 0% interest mortgage.
- Families pay full property tax and homeowners’ insurance.
- You must be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident to apply.
- You must have lived in La Crosse, Trempealeau, Monroe, Vernon, or Houston county for a year before applying.
- You cannot have had property foreclosed on for one year before applying.
- Your total family income must fall between 30% to 80% of area median income.
Additional information about the application guidelines and process can be found here.