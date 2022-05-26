La Crosse house fire leaves 4 pets dead

LA CROSSE, Wis (WXOW) -- A family is mourning the loss of their pets after an evening fire in La Crosse on Wednesday.
The La Crosse Fire Department says they responded to a fire at 5:20 p.m. Wednesday for a fire at 1415 Market Street.
According to a news release, the first firefighters arrived on the scene within two minutes of receiving the call and found the back side of the house encompassed by fire and heavy smoke.
Firefighters began spraying water from the outside before they could safely enter and attack the fire at the source inside the kitchen.
Once inside, firefighters searched the home for any occupants, and found that no household members were there at the time. Once the fire was out the firefighters discovered that 1 dog and 3 cats had died in the home.
The house sustained heavy fire and smoke damage.
Fire investigators are still determining the cause of the fire.