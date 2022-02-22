Resiliency, representation at forefront of State of the Tribes address

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - The message was clear at the 2022 State of the Tribes address in the Wisconsin Capitol on Tuesday, "When tribes succeed, the State of Wisconsin succeeds."
The annual address was given by Shannon Holsey, President of the Stockbridge-Munsee Band of Mohican Indians. Holsey was joined by representatives of Wisconsin's 11 federally-recognized Native American tribes.
In her address, Holsey praised the various programs and initiatives undertaken by tribal communities. These include efforts for economic independence, housing initiatives, and the ability to become modern political entities.
However, she also recognized key challenges facing the tribes of Wisconsin. These include gray wolf protections, a disproportionate opioid crisis, and the Enbridge Pipeline which threatens vital tribal waterways.
Additionally, Holsey criticized a legislative attempt to control what history is taught in Wisconsin classrooms.
"A proposed Wisconsin bill would prohibit teaching curriculum that brings greater depth and understanding to long misrepresented history of indigenous culture for fear of hurting students feelings," stated Holsey, "Hence it is our view, in response as tribal nations, that perhaps what is needed is not [less] critical theory, [but] more critical thinking."
In Holsey's closing remarks, she celebrated the resiliency of Native American tribes in their fight for a better future.
"Against all odds, we are still here."