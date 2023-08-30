Sharing La Crosse's WWII history through uniforms

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- The La Crosse Area Heritage Center will open a new exhibit in honor of the visit by the WWII era LST-325. Ahead of the opening, News 19 stopped by to preview the "La Crosse in Uniform" display.
La Crosse County Historical Society Curator, Amy Vach says her goal, and the goal of the Historical Society, is always to show how historical events that may feel very distant are still relevant today.
"It's important for people to remember La Crosse's role. I think we think of World War II as being something that was fought across the ocean and we've distanced from it, but these are people from La Crosse that made sacrifices and served their country during the war that we should honor their memory."
Vach says while there are thankfully many well-preserved and restored artifacts from World War II, the 13 uniforms on display all have ties to La Crosse and will be completely new to visitors.
"This is the first time that a lot of these uniforms have actually been available to the public. Some of them are recent donations to our collection, and some just maybe have never been displayed before."
Vach says the uniforms feature people from Trempealeau, West Salem, and even Madison, but they all have ties to La Crosse. Each uniform has a picture of its owner and a well-researched story. Vach says the stories aren't always happy, but that each is important.
"It's very different to read about history, and then getting to see it and read the personal stories and see their uniforms. It just makes it more tangible and real for somebody to understand and really maybe feel what they were feeling and the sacrifices they made during the war."
Vach gave the example of just how small the uniforms are. She says the uniforms for both the men are a lot smaller than the muscular soldiers we see represented in movies. To prepare them for the display, Vach says she had to use the smaller female mannequins.
The La Crosse Area Heritage Center is located at 506 Main Street in La Crosse and is open Thursday-Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The exhibit runs from August 31 through October 22.