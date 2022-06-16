Some of Tomah's small businesses visited by Governor Evers

TOMAH, Wis. (WXOW) - Three businesses in Tomah were visited by Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers Thursday morning.
Each destination on his tour of Tomah received funding from one or several of the state's grant programs.
Governor Evers' first stop was at Humbird Cheese Mart where owner Colleen Isensee thanked the governor for receiving $5,000 through the Wisconsin Tomorrow Small Business Recovery Grant Program.
Next, the Governor spoke with Families First of Monroe County, a non-profit that received a Main Street Bounceback Grant of $10,000.
His final stop, Gov. Evers met with Darren Peerce of BP's Smokehouse BBQ which received a combined $12,500 from the We're All In Grant Program and the Small Business Recovery Grant program.
During each stop, the Governor learned that the funds will be used to keep each business moving forward, which validated the intent of the his administration's plan to spur the state's economy.
"We're number one in the state in the percentage of federal funds that we have applied to businesses," Evers explained. "And that in Wisconsin, we made a strategic decision to provide that to small businesses because over half the people in the state of Wisconsin are employed by a small business."
As he tours the state making stops like in Tomah, Gov. Evers said most business owners share the same feeling of optimism.
"They're bullish on the future," Gov. Ever said. "They feel that the state has economically recovered from the pandemic. Obviously, there are things like Ukraine and supply chain things in China that we don't control at the state level, but we feel confident that our investments in those businesses has paid off."