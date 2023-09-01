 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...ELEVATED TO NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS THIS
AFTERNOON THROUGH LABOR DAY...

The combination of low relative humidity values, temperatures in
the 80s, southerly winds and dry fuels will result in elevated
fire weather conditions this afternoon across parts of southwest
and central Wisconsin. Relative humidity values will fall to
around 20 to 30 percent with winds 10 to 20 mph and gust to 25
mph.

Additional fire weather concerns are expected this weekend, Labor
Day, and Tuesday as hotter air moves into the region, fuels
continue to dry out, gusty winds continue and afternoon relative
humidity values drop to 20 to 30 percent.

Under these conditions, fires will start and spread easily.
Please exercise caution with any fires and continue to monitor the
forecast and local DNR information, especially if you plan on
camping or do any outdoor burning.

Tickets on sale for La Crosse's 62nd Oktoberfest celebration

  • Updated
  • 0
Oktoberfest Sign

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Organizers are gearing up for La Crosse's annual Oktoberfest celebration.

Tickets are now on sale for the 62nd Oktoberfest, which runs from September 28 through September 30.

Oktoberfest U.S.A. Marketing & Events Manager Hannah Amundson recommends getting your tickets early to avoid the lines during the festival. 

General admission is $20 and it covers all three days of the festival. Active military personnel or veterans can go to the Oktoberfest grounds and redeem a complimentary military pass. The ticket booth at the fest grounds is open Monday through Thursday through September from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can also buy tickets online.

Amundson says they want to clear up some misconceptions about admission.

"Oktoberfest has a long history of buttons. The button alone doesn't get you into the grounds anymore, that's not your admission pass. But it's really exciting because every admission pass still comes with a button."

Oktoberfest Button

Festgoers can expect the usual festivities, like German food, polka, and the parades- both Thursday night's Torchlight parade and the capstone Maple Leaf parade on Sunday.

Amundson says this year they've expanded the Oktoberfest fun and are offering more activities on Thursday.

"We'll have our Lederhosen Games taking place from 5 to 7 on Thursday, which is new this year. Normally you can only catch that on Friday or Saturday. We also will have polka music starting right away at 4 p.m. when our grounds open on Thursday. And really exciting is we will be hosting the packer game! We will have an Oktoberfest Packer Party!" 

At the party, Amundson says there will be a chance to win two Packer game tickets, an autographed Packer helmet courtesy of Miller Lite, and different prizes and swag from Gillette-Pepsi in La Crosse.

Find a full list of activities on the Oktoberfest USA website.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Watch more on WXOW wherever you are 

There are plenty of ways to get the latest content from WXOW. You can find us on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms so you can watch us anytime!

Use this link to find out more about all the WXOW apps available. 

Recommended for you