Tickets on sale for La Crosse's 62nd Oktoberfest celebration

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Organizers are gearing up for La Crosse's annual Oktoberfest celebration.
Tickets are now on sale for the 62nd Oktoberfest, which runs from September 28 through September 30.
Oktoberfest U.S.A. Marketing & Events Manager Hannah Amundson recommends getting your tickets early to avoid the lines during the festival.
General admission is $20 and it covers all three days of the festival. Active military personnel or veterans can go to the Oktoberfest grounds and redeem a complimentary military pass. The ticket booth at the fest grounds is open Monday through Thursday through September from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can also buy tickets online.
Amundson says they want to clear up some misconceptions about admission.
"Oktoberfest has a long history of buttons. The button alone doesn't get you into the grounds anymore, that's not your admission pass. But it's really exciting because every admission pass still comes with a button."
Festgoers can expect the usual festivities, like German food, polka, and the parades- both Thursday night's Torchlight parade and the capstone Maple Leaf parade on Sunday.
Amundson says this year they've expanded the Oktoberfest fun and are offering more activities on Thursday.
"We'll have our Lederhosen Games taking place from 5 to 7 on Thursday, which is new this year. Normally you can only catch that on Friday or Saturday. We also will have polka music starting right away at 4 p.m. when our grounds open on Thursday. And really exciting is we will be hosting the packer game! We will have an Oktoberfest Packer Party!"
At the party, Amundson says there will be a chance to win two Packer game tickets, an autographed Packer helmet courtesy of Miller Lite, and different prizes and swag from Gillette-Pepsi in La Crosse.
Find a full list of activities on the Oktoberfest USA website.