Wisconsin DNR issues Red Flag warning

(WXOW) -- In conjunction with the National Weather Service, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources issued a Red Flag Warning for Thursday, April 13. The warning lasts from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. for the southern two-thirds of Wisconsin.
A total of 38 counties in total are under the warning, including Buffalo Crawford, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Richland, Trempealeau, and Vernon Counties.
The Wisconsin DNR Fire Danger map shows that approximately two-thirds of the state is under Extreme conditions for wildfires.
According to the DNR, a Red Flag Warning is issued when factors like warm temperatures, low humidity, gusty winds and exceptionally dry fuels are present and can result in catastrophic fires.
This is the second day in a row a Red Flag Warning has been issued.
As a result, the DNR will continue to prohibit burning with all DNR-issued burning permits in those counties.
The DNR responded to 21 wildfires, burning over 2,500 acres yesterday. Several fires occurred in Juneau and Jackson counties, resulting in the mobilization of a DNR incident management team.— Wisconsin DNR (@WDNR) April 13, 2023
The DNR says they responded to 21 wildfires, burning over 2,500 acres Wednesday, April 13. Several fires occurred in Juneau and Jackson counties, resulting in the mobilization of a DNR incident management team, and shut down Highway 12 in Monroe County late Wednesday night into Thursday.
As of 8:00 a.m. Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation reports all lanes of HWY 12 are still blocked. You can check the 511WI.gov website or 511 WI twitter for the latest road closure updates.
A wildfire dubbed the Jack Pine Fire burned an estimated 100 acres and is currently contained, but the DNR in conjunction with Fort McCoy is currently managing a 2,800-acre Arcadia Fire near Warrens.
You can see the location of active and past wildfires on the Wisconsin DNR Fire Management Dashboard.
Fort McCoy released a statement regarding the fire on Wednesday.
Both the Wisconsin DNR and Fort McCoy have said they will continue to provide updates throughout the day and as they become available.