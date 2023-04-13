Wisconsin DNR issues Red Flag warning

Weather Alert

...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Again Today... .Another day of unseasonable warmth coupled with breezy southerly winds and deep mixing will renew the threat for critical fire weather conditions from late this morning through this evening. Relative humidity values fall to around 15 to 25 percent this afternoon and early evening. East of the Mississippi River, expect southerly winds of 15-20 mph, gusting to 25-30 mph. West of the river, these southerly winds will be around 20-25 mph, gusting to 30-35 mph. Very dry fine fuels will promote quick ignitions and rapid spread of any fire that gets started, making them difficult to control. ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR CRITICAL FIRE CONDITIONS FOR NORTHEAST IOWA, SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA, AND FROM SOUTHWEST INTO CENTRAL WISCONSIN... The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a Red Flag Warning for for low humidity and gusty winds, which is in effect from 11 AM this morning to 8 PM CDT this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...In Iowa, Mitchell, Howard, Winneshiek, Allamakee, Floyd, Chickasaw, Fayette and Clayton. In Minnesota, Wabasha, Dodge, Olmsted, Winona, Mower, Fillmore and Houston. In Wisconsin, Clark, Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Juneau, Adams, Vernon, Crawford, Richland and Grant. * TIMING...From 11 am through 8 pm. * WINDS...East of the Mississippi River, southerly winds of 15-20 mph, gusting to 25-30 mph. West of the river, southerly winds around 20-25 mph, gusting to 30-35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 to 25 percent. * TEMPERATURES...In the 80s. * IMPACTS...Any fires that start will quickly become difficult to control and spread rapidly. Please heed any local burning bans. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&