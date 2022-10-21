Wisconsin's college savings plan offers new account bonus

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Edvest, an investment account for higher education, offers a $50 match while encouraging the public to consider financial futures, despite present inflation challenges.
The 529 College Savings Plan is designed to help save for higher education. It can be used for public and private universities, as well as technical colleges and apprenticeship programs.
Until October 31, opening a new account places a $50 match in the savings plan. To receive the maximum bonus, individuals must open the account with at least $50 and contribute $30 for the first six months.
Despite high inflation, one representative with Edvest says a little can go a long way.
"There's no right or wrong amount to save. It's really talking with your family and developing a plan on what you can save within your means," said Jessica Wetzel, Financial Capability Director at Edvest.
Wetzel says the best time to begin an account is at birth. Money is placed in the investment account would have 18 years of estimated growth, as compared to starting later. Though Wetzel reiterates, it is never too late to start investing.
"Because the goal of starting to save early and often is to just drive down the student loan amount that the person in your life is going to have to take up down the road," said Wetzel.