State Patrol aerial enforcement coming to La Crosse, Jackson counties

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - The Wisconsin State Patrol takes to the skies to keep an eye out for traffic violations in two area counties this week.
The State Patrol's Air Support Unit is scheduled to fly over I-90 in La Crosse County on Tuesday, July 18, and over I-94 in Jackson County on Wednesday, July 19.
Keeping an eye on drivers from the air makes it easier to spot those that are speeding or driving aggressively. When a violation is seen by a pilot, they communicate with law enforcement on the ground who then conduct a traffic stop.
The Department of Transportation (DOT) says the aerial enforcement missions are announced publicly to "reinforce WSP’s goal to improve public safety through voluntary compliance with traffic laws, not simply to stop or cite drivers."